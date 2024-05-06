The Election Commission (EC) of India has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Gupta, a 1992 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary (Home). He was directed to assume charge immediately, and Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy was asked to issue the necessary orders.

Also read: AP manifestos turn blind eye to industrial development

It may be recalled that KV Rajendranath Reddy was transferred from the post of DGP on Sunday by the EC following a complaint from the opposition alleging bias in election duties.

Subsequently, the State government sent the names of senior IPS officers Dwaraka Thirumala Rao, Madireddy Pratap, and Harish Kumar Gupta to the EC as per seniority, and Gupta was named as the new State Police Chief by the EC today.