Phase I to V of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw lesser people come out to vote in 25 per cent of the total constituencies, when compared to the 2019 polls.

Analysis of the absolute number of voters of Phase I to V of 2024 polls shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday showed that in 107 out of the 427 constituencies, lesser number of people voted compared to 2019.

In 99 of these 107 seats, the number of voters is lesser than that of 2019 despite more people in those constituencies being eligible to vote.

Kerala, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar are the six states and UTs that saw a decline in absolute voter numbers. Number of voters in Kerala in the 2024 polls reduced by 6 lakh compared to 2019, Uttarakhand recorded 90,000 lesser voters, and crisis-hit Manipur had 40,000 lesser people come out to vote this LS polls.

Among constituencies, Nagaland, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh registered the highest drop in absolute number of voters compared to the 2019 LS elections. Only 9.1 lakh people of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta came out to vote out of the total 14.2 lakh people eligible, and this absolute voter count was also lesser than 2019.

Experts note that several factors contribute to lesser turnout ranging from voter fatigue, logistical challenges, climate concerns like the current heat wave and also a general sense of electoral apathy.

Calls to abstain from elections by the Eastern Naga People’s Organization contributed to a dip in voting at the North East state. UP’s Mathura is seeing BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini contest for her third term against Congress’ Mukesh Dhangar. MP’s Sidhi constituency, which is dominated by tribals, has been in news for the abuse of tribal’s rights, a factor that could have contributed to low turnout.

Overall, the voter turnout per cent for Phase I to V of the LS elections is at 66.4 per cent when compared to 68.2 per cent for the corresponding constituencies in 2019. 50.7 crore votes have been cast in Phase I to V of the 2024 polls compared to 48.3 crore for the same constituencies in 2019.

With rising population, the number of people eligible to vote and part of the electoral rolls for Phase I to V of the 2024 elections is 76.4 crore, up from 70.8 crore in 2019.

While EC had previously released the voter turnout percentages for all five phases, it had not provided the actual number of people who cast their ballots in each constituency. The data was released by EC voluntarily on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court observed that it would take a “hands-off” approach while the election process was underway. The data does not include votes cast through postal ballots.