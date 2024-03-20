The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar appears to be heading towards a thriller, with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan not shying away from contesting from Hajipur constituency against his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who quit as a Union Minister on Tuesday after the electoral snub from the NDA.

“It is certain that I will be the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate, the NDA candidate, from Hajipur - which was the ‘karmabhoomi’ of my father. He (Pashupati Kumar Paras) is welcome (to contest from there). I have bravely faced all challenges. I have never been scared of any challenges. I accept this challenge too,” Chirag told the media on Wednesday.

Voting for Hajipur constituency will take place in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20.

Chirag’s decision to shift his constituency from Jamui, which he has been representing since 2014, comes a day after Paras said he will contest again from Hajipur which the party founder and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had won seven times in the past. Paras also stated that his sitting MPs will contest from their respective constituencies.

The new found confidence in Chirag is owing to backing he has got from the BJP which decided to give five seats to his party for contesting the polls in Bihar and dump his uncle Paras who was Union Minster for Food Processing.

Chirag has opted for decisive plunge to establish he is the political heir to Ram Vilas Paswan and leader of the Paswan Dalit community which enjoys six percent vote share in the state.

Sharing an insight into his move, Paswan observed, “This isn’t merely a political choice for me; it also holds implications for my family. Such decisions should not only be made by political parties but should also consider the sentiments of all family members”.

He attributed to split within the larger Paswan family to his uncle Paras.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) held its parliamentary party meeting on Bihar polls on Wednesday but failed to announce candidates for the four others seats allotted to them by the NDA. “Nominations are being filed for the first phase of elections, the list of LJP candidates will be out very soon,” Chirag said.

In the NDA seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, the BJP will contest 17 seats and state ruling ally JDU 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will fight the electoral battle on one seat each. And LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest on five seats.