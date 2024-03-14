Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is the President of the Jana Sena party, has announced that he would contest from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena, which allied with the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has received 21 seats (out of the 175 seats) for the Assembly and two seats (out of 25) for the Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Kalyan suffered defeat from both the Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram Assembly constituencies in the 2019 elections. The party’s lone legislator Rapaka Varaprasad shifted loyalties and aligned with the ruling YSRCP.

Admitting that his party doesn’t have booth-level cadre and financial muscle, he said he preferred to ally with the TDP and BJP to stop the anti-government votes from splitting. The TDP is contesting from 144 seats and the other alliance partner BJP in 10 seats.