All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prajwal Revanna case was not a sex scandal but a mass rape. He also charged Modi of openly supporting a “mass rapist,” while his government also let him flee the country.

Gandhi was speaking in Shivamogga, Karnataka, at a campaign rally. “Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal; its a rape, and the PM on a open stage is supporting the mass rapist, he is saying if you vote for him it will be of help to me. Every woman here should know that when the PM was asking for votes he knew exactly what Parjwal Revanna had done. Every BJP leader knew he was a mass rapist, but still supported him,” he egregiously said.

The Congress leader also said that Modi, by supporting Revanna, has insulted all the women and should apologise to all the women in the country for supporting a rapist. “The BJP will do anything for power,” he said.

Multiple videos, allegedly sex tapes of Prajwal with several women, were being circulated among voters in Hassan, even during the campaign. Following this, a woman who works in Prajwal’s Hassan home submitted a complaint, claiming that he and his father, HD Revanna, had sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Prajwal, after the debacle, has ‘fled’ to Frankfurt, Germany. In a recent development, per reports, father H.D. Revanna recently filed a motion for anticipatory bail at the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru after receiving a warning from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) signalling an impending arrest.

Further in his speech, Gandhi also said that the BJP leaders have clearly said they will change the constitution and erase it as well. The Constitution clearly says there should be equality in India and reservations, both of which the BJP is trying to erase, and it is Congress’ job to protect it.

Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress government in Karnataka has successfully implemented the five guarantees as promised. He also assured that if voted to powerthe party will ensure the successful implementation of guarantees announced nationally.

The grand old party promised to provide women ₹1 lakh per year, a year of apprenticeship with ₹8,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders and graduates, along with a promise of first right over new jobs, a legal MSP, a loan waiver and insurance settlement for farmers, an extension of the MNREGA scheme to urban areas, a minimum wage of ₹400 for labourers per day, and a doubling of salary for all female ASHA and Anganwadi workers.