“En eniya Tamil Sagothara, Sagotharigale (my beloved Tamil brothers and sisters)..vanakkam” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech at an election meeting at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli District in southern Tamil Nadu, the massive crowd gathered at the venue erupted in applause.

In his 8th election campaign-related visit to Tamil Nadu in the past couple of months, Modi made his appeal to the people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election for the development of Tamil Nadu and India. He appealed to the people to vote for the NDA candidates: Nainar Nagendran in Tirunelveli, Pon Radhakrishnan in Kanyakumari, John Pandian in Tenkasi, SDR Vijayaseelan in Thoothukudi, and Raadhika Sarathkumar in Virudhunagar — all of them were present on the dias with Modi.

In his final address to Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024, Modi urged the first-time voters of Tamil Nadu to break the cycle and vote for the NDA. “Together, we will propel Tamil Nadu towards comprehensive development,” he said.

After extending greetings for Tamil New Year, he discussed BJP’s manifesto and its Sankalp Patra — Modi Ki Guarantee card, promising free treatment for seniors over 70, expanding Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, and establishing India as a food processing hub.

He also stated that his government would develop new production clusters for fisheries and promote seaweed and pearl cultivation among fishermen

He highlighted the NDA government’s measures for the development of Tamil Nadu. “Initiatives like the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli to Chennai have enhanced convenience and spurred progress. He hinted at the introduction of bullet trains in the South, with surveys set to begin once the third term commenced.

Modi took a dig at DMK and Congress for relying on negative campaign against BJP in Tamil Nadu. “The state is poised to make history. Tamil Nadu will decisively support the NDA alliance this time, inspired by BJP’s governance and development model. DMK failed in not only fulfilling its poll promises but also addressing the people’s needs in the state,” he added.

A section of the crowd at an election meeting addressed by Prime Minister Modi

He also slammed DMK and Congress for giving away Katchatheevu Island, a move that still haunts fishermen in the State.

Thanks to the BJP government’s schemes, “women in Tamil Nadu have gained new employment and self-employment opportunities. The Mudra Scheme alone has provided around ₹3-lakh crore to Tamil Nadu residents, greatly benefiting women. Now, BJP’s manifesto promises to increase Mudra Yojana assistance from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, aiming to empower 3 crore women as ‘Lakhpati Didis’, stated Modi.

The 2024 Lok Sabha manifesto pledges to provide training to 10 crore women from self-help groups in sectors like IT, education, and tourism, ensuring significant benefits for the women of Tamil Nadu, he said.