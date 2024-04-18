In his effort to keep the election on national issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP-led NDA candidates to convey to voters in the first phase of polling in 102 seats on Friday that this is not an ordinary election and it presents an opportunity to connect the country’s present with a bright future.

On Thursday, Modi wrote a personalised letter to each of the BJP-led NDA candidates in the fray in the first of the seven-phase elections, asking them to convey his message to every voter spread across 21 states and Union Territories.

The message, that this election is an opportunity to connect the country’s present with a bright future, is an attempt to build hope among the voters on the trust earned in the last decade of rule at the Centre to tide over local insecurities playing out in constituencies and other issues the opposition is trying to create in the elections. .

BJP sources shared two of the letters Modi wrote, the first one was in English to the party’s Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. And the second was in Hindi to BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni, contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal.

Up close and personal

Modi is trying to reach out to vernacular voters through his personalised letters to candidates spread across the country.

Modi expressed confidence in his letter to Annamalai that he would win the elections from Coimbatore. “In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone,” the letter conveyed the PM’s message.

This theme is common in personalised communication to other NDA candidates too.

Modi repeated in the letter what he has said earlier that families across India, especially the elders, would remember the difficulties faced in the five-six decades of the Congress’ rule.

“This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

With campaigning coming to an end on Wednesday, which is 48 hours before the polling, he urged the BJP workers to make full use of the last few hours for electioneering.

“I am aware that the summer heat poses problems to everyone. But this election is extremely important for the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in,” Modi said.

He also wanted the candidates to convey his assurance to each voter that every moment of his time is dedicated to the welfare of fellow citizens.

The PM congratulated Annamalai for quitting his IPS job to take up politics and commit to serving the people directly.

“You have been truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP’s grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership,” the PM, who has showered his appreciation for him in the past too, said.

Modi also praised Baluni’s hard work as a BJP leader and said he has raised development issues of Uttarakhand strongly as a Rajya Sabha member.