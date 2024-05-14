Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movable assets have doubled in the last five years, an affidavit filed as part of his nomination on Tuesday showed. However, he has mentioned ‘nil’ for immovable assets.

In the company of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi filed his nomination to seek a mandate for the third time from Varanasi. “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come,” Modi said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Modi’s affidavit, deposits in banks rose to over ₹2.86 crore from ₹1.27 crore. He has just four gold rings, weighing 45 grams. There is no change in volume, but value went up to over ₹2.67 lakh from ₹1.13 lakh. The PM has no investment in shares. He showed an investment of ₹20,000 in bonds in 2019 but this time, the column showed ‘nil’. In terms of immovable property, he had shown ₹1.10 crore of property in 2019. However, in the current affidavit, the column under immovable assets again showed ‘nil’. Modi has no liabilities. The affidavit also mentioned Jashodaben as spouse, but ‘Not Known’ is mentioned against her name in terms of any movable or immovable asset.

Busy day

Sporting a white kurta-pajama and a blue jacket, Modi reached the district collectorate after a busy morning, which included an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and prayers at the city’s Kaal Bhairav temple. Immediately after filing his nomination papers, the PM headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers.

A local BJP spokesperson said Modi gave the party’s office bearers the “mantra of victory” and asked them to make people aware of his government’s schemes. Modi also told them to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.

He reached the nomination centre in the company of NDA leaders. “I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he added.

Before he filed his nomination, Modi posted in Hindi on X: “My relationship with Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!” According to the spokesperson, there were four proposers for Modi’s nomination — Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, long-time RSS functionary, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar.

The PM held an impressive roadshow in Varanasi a day prior to filing his nomination. He spent the night in the city. Modi posted a clip from the roadshow on X and said, “The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life.” I

In another post in Hindi, he said, “My day started with paying respects to Maa Ganga in Kashi... I prayed to Maa Ganga for happiness, prosperity and health for Kashi residents as well as my family members across the country. ‘Jai Maa Ganga’.” Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1.