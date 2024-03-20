Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut revealed on Wednesday that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Thackeray) and Congress, is keen on including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in its alliance.

Recently, Ambedkar had expressed reluctance to join the alliance, citing the lack of attention to VBA’s demands by the NCP and Shiv Sena. Raut acknowledged Ambedkar’s political tactics, stating, “Prakash Ambedkar sometimes creates riddles in politics. However, I am confident that he will not take any stance that would benefit those opposing the Constitution.”

Raut informed reporters in Mumbai that MVA leaders would convene on Thursday to deliberate on the VBA’s proposal. He emphasized the fluid nature of politics, noting, “There are no final proposals in politics; everything is up for discussion.”

Previously, the MVA had offered to allocate four of Maharashtra’s 48 seats to the VBA. However, the VBA insisted on no fewer than 12 seats, leading to ongoing discussions and negotiations between the parties.