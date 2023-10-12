Electric vehicle (EV) makers, including Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Ather Energy and Ola Electric Technologies, have deposited around Rs 312 crore in penalties with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) for violating guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

While Ather has paid Rs 157.78 crore, Ola has paid Rs 136.10 crore as part of the amount for refund to customers, Ministry sources told businessline.

Similarly, TVS Motor has paid Rs 16.32 crore, and Hero MotoCorp Rs 2.23 crore.

In 2022, complaints were filed against 13 companies, and seven were found to be violating the guidelines (putting imported parts in the vehicles and taking subsidies from the government), and fines totalling Rs 469 crore were imposed under the FAME-II scheme.

The seven companies include Hero Electric (Rs 133.8 crore), Okinawa Autotech (Rs 116.85 crore), Ampere Vehicles (Rs 124.91 crore), Benling India (Rs 48.42 crore), Amo Mobility (Rs 83 lakh), Lohia Auto (Rs 11 lakh) and Revolt.

Revolt Motors, which has deposited Rs 50 crore as penalty , has been told to submit a fresh application to get the subsidies.

“We had issued a notice to Revolt on government subsidies amounting to Rs 44.3 crore being misused by them. They have deposited a cheque of Rs 50.02 crore, including interest, to the government,” Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, MHI, said.

He said the MHI has given the other companies a ‘personal hearing’ and told them that it would deregister such companies from the FAME scheme. The companies could be debarred from all schemes of the MHI and even all future schemes of the government.

