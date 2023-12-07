Ola Electric in two-wheelers and Tata Motors in the electric passenger vehicles (PVs) continue to lead the market in November, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday.

The total electric two-wheeler sales grew 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 91,243 units in November compared with 76,791 units in the corresponding month last year, while electric passenger vehicle sales grew 77.35 per cent y-o-y to 7,064 units during the month (3,983 units).

In the two-wheeler segment, Ola sold 29,808 units in November, a y-o-y jump of 82 per cent from 16,385 units in the year-ago period.

Tamil Nadu-based TVS Motor Company followed with 18,935 units in November, a y-o-y growth of 132.36 per cent from 8,149 units.

Bajaj Auto became the third-highest seller of electric two-wheelers with a y-o-y jump of 284.40 per cent at 11,755 units during the month (3,058 units), the FADA report said.

Ather Energy, Greaves Electric and Hero MotoCorp followed the rankings, respectively.

Electric PV

In the electric PV segment, Tata Motors sold 4,830 units during the month, a jump of 61.32 per cent y-o-y from 2,994 units.

MG followed with a growth of 38.35 per cent y-o-y to 891 units (644 units)r. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 493 units during the month compared with only one unit in November last year.

BMW Group India and Hyundai Motor India followed the rankings with 262 units (19 units) and 160 units (82 units) respectively.

E3W and eCVs

In the electric three-wheeler segment, total sales grew 32.37 per cent y-o-y to 53,766 units (40,619 units), the report compiled by FADA said.

In the electric commercial vehicle segment, total sales grew 162.6 per cent y-o-y to 533 units during the month (203 units), it added.