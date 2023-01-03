Esri India, a leading geographic information system (GIS) solutions provider, on Tuesday launched an app to enhance awareness about carbon footprint at the individual level.

‘Carbon Jagruk’ or the ‘CarbonAware’ app, which will be available in Hindi and English, would enable citizens to estimate and reduce their carbon footprint. The application is simple to use and does not require a login or download, and does not collect personal information of the user, the company said in a statement.

“In an effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought, flooding, and loss of species, bringing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2070 is the way to go for us as a nation. Esri India’s Carbon Aware App is a step in our sustainability journey, aimed at helping people in thinking, curbing and regulating their carbon footprint,” said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India.

It will help people move towards a more eco-conscious, sustainable way of living, through a carbon-conscious lifestyle, he said.

This app will help in estimating the causes of a higher carbon footprint at the community level. Esri India plans to share this data with local administrations so that they can take measures to educate citizens, Kumar added.

