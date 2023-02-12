The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that every vote given to Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka will be for Congress and every vote given to BJP will be for the development of a new Karnataka and a new India.

Speaking at the 50th-year celebration of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing (Campco) Ltd at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday, he asked the gathering if they want to vote for the JD(S) and Congress, who follow Tipu Sultan, or BJP, which follows Rani Abbakka. (Rani Abbakka was the first queen of coastal Karnataka who fought the Portuguese in 16th century)

He urged the people gathered at the event to decide whether they want a Government that is nationalist or the ‘corrupt Congress,’ which has become an ‘ATM’ for the Gandhi family.

Congress, which believes in the politics of appeasement and strengthens the anti-India elements, won’t do good for Karnataka, he said.

Stating that the farmers recall the measures taken by BS Yediyurappa for them during his tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka. The development of Bengaluru gained pace during the tenure of Yediyurappa, he said.

Lauding the Campco for completing 50 years of service to society, he said this is an indication that the cooperative has worked with sincerity for the welfare of farmers.

He said the recent Union Budget has proposed to set up 2 lakh multi-dimensional PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies) in every panchayat in three years.

As part of Campco’s golden jubilee celebrations, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for an ‘agri mall’ being set up by the cooperative and inaugurated the Bhadaravathi godown through digital mode. He also launched the coconut oil – Calpa – on the occasion.