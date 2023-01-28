A fake Government Order (GO) announcing an increase in the retirement age of government employees has created a flutter in Andhra Pradesh.

Many government employees on Saturday were surprised to see the ‘GO’ going viral on social media that said the upper age for retirement was being hiked to 65 from 62. “Many believed it in the context of ongoing differences between the State government staff and the government as it was seen a goodwill gesture towards employees,” said an office bearer of government employees body.

However, the government denied any such move and said, “It is brought to the notice of the government that in the visual media and social media, a G.O. stated to have been issued by the Finance Department, Andhra Pradesh government, mentioning that the age of retirement of government employees is raised from 62 years to 65 years is under circulation. The government hereby clarifies that the G.O. is false and fabricated and not issued by the government,” the Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department said in a statement.

The employees and the public-at-large are advised to not be misled by this false G.O. The government is taking steps for filing an FIR for taking criminal action against the perpetrators as per the law, it added.