FanTiger launches first music NFT with Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma

Music NFT marketplace, FanTiger, launched its first music NFT with Punjabi singer and actress, Sunanda Sharma. With this, Sunanda Sharma becomes the first female Punjabi singer to release a song, “ 9-9 Mashukan” as an NFT .

FanTiger said it aims to grow the music value chain leveraging on its fan community. The marketplace already has interest from over 150,000 enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the first music NFT on the platform, it added

Prashan Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, FanTiger said, “The time for Indian music to take its rightful place in the Metaverse has come and we at FanTiger are working to make this a reality for all artists in India to use the power of their communities to create outsized outcomes for the entire music fraternity. FanTiger will continue to engage and innovate in the music NFT space for artists, music lovers, Fans and collectors.”

Fundraise

FanTiger’s recently raised $5.5 million seed round led by Multicoin Capital. The NFT marketplace plans to use the funds raised to grow its team across product, tech, extend industry partnerships and onboard more well-known and aspiring Indian Artists.

“FanTiger’s vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and spread education and awareness around digital collectibles. It will also roll out initiatives aimed at supercharging the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs,” the statement added.