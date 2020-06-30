Favipiravir makers on overdrive

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
There is much behind-the-scenes activity on favipiravir, an antiviral that has been approved for restricted use to treat Covid-19 patients in India and select overseas markets.
While some companies like Optimus Pharma and Lasa Supergenerics have started exporting the product in different forms, others are poised for partnerships with bigger pharmaceutical companies to sell favipiravir locally. And this, even as a handful of companies “queue-up” for regulatory approvals to sell favipiravir in India.
Favipiravir is the generic version of Avigan from Japan’s Toyama Chemical. A little over a week ago, Glenmark received the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval to sell its version of favipiravir for restricted use on Covid-19 patients showing mild to moderate symptoms. The drug was priced at ₹3,500 for 34 pills (₹103 per pill).
Meanwhile, waiting in the wings for the Drug Controller General of India’s approval on favipiravir are companies like Optimus Pharma. The company has started exporting favipiravir formulations under its brandname Favicovid, Prashanth Reddy, Director of Optimus, told BusinessLine.
Optimus’ strategy is different for the domestic market, where it will sell to larger companies that will promote the drug under their brandname. “We have tie-ups with some of the giants in the sector,” he said, indicating that they would be able to distribute across the country. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished form of the drug are made in-house, he said, clarifying there was no dependence on China for the raw material. The company manufactures tablets of 200 mg and 400 mg at its Hyderabad facility and has a capacity of three billion tablets per annum.
Way back in April, Strides Pharma Science had said it was exporting favipiravir. The company had tied up with an Indian API maker to source its raw material. The market has also been waiting for Cipla to come out with its version of favipiravir. The company is reported to be in a tie-up with BDR Pharma to make the drug. A few major Indian and multinational companies are also tipped to be in the race to make the antiviral; however, these companies did not want to come on record and confirm if they were in the race.
Meanwhile, API-maker Lasa Supergenerics is looking at favipiravir as the first formulation it would sell from its stable. Dr Omkar Herlekar, Lasa’s Chairman, said a pilot project was under way to make the drug. The company had bought the technology from Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for the input material and he is confident of being able to sell the finished drug at a price lower than what is in the market, once the approvals come in. Dr Herlekar says the finished medicine would be produced for them by a third-party.
In the meanwhile, the company has begun exporting the “research chemical” to other countries who will buy the chemical and formulate it at their end, he explained.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...