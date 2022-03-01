February auto sales: Maruti, Hyundai sales drop, M&M, Tata report higher double digit growth

Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday reported domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 1,33,948 units in February, declining by seven per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 1,44,761 units in corresponding month last year.

The company said in a statement that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. “The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” it said.

Second largest manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India also recorded a decline of around 15 per cent y-o-y to 44,050 units during the month as against 51,600 units in February 2021.

“As the industry continues to grapple with semiconductor shortage situation, Hyundai along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest,” the company said.

Nissan India also reported domestic wholesale of 2,456 units during the month, a decline of 42 per cent y-o-y, as compared with 4,244 units in February 2021.

The company said while the demand for its SUV Magnite continues to grow in India and global markets, but the challenge is on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors, which it foresees to continue for a few more months.

However, homegrown companies Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors both reported growth in their sales.

M&M said it sold 27,663 units in the domestic market in February, a growth of 80 per cent y-o-y as compared with 15,391 units in the corresponding month last year.

“All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79 per cent, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate,” Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

Similarly, Tata Motors recorded sales of 39,981 units in February, a growth of 47 per cent YoY as compared with 27,225 units in February 2021.

MG Motor India also said that it has retailed 4,528 units in February, accounting for a growth of five per cent over the corresponding month last year.