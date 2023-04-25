The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has called for entries for its annual awards for excellence in different industrial, business, and entrepreneurial categories.

The awards will recognise and reward the excellent work done by entrepreneurs in Telangana. (Before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the award programme was used to cover the industries and businesses in the undivided State — the purview of awards excellence.)

“We have decided to add a new category to appreciate and reward the contributions made by start-ups. With this, the total number of categories under which awards are given will go up to 23,” said Meela Jayadev, Senior Vice-President of FTCCI.

Jury list

A jury comprising Justice (retd) S Govindarajulu, Justice (retd) Challa Kodanda Ram; Vikas Raj, M Gopala Krishna and Ajay Misra (retd IAS officers); Surendra Kumar, a former scientist with DRDO; and Karunendra S Jasti, former FTCCI President, will vet the applications and decided the winners.

The last date for submitting applications is May 31.