Finance Minister launches Chennai Chapter of NRAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday launched the Chennai Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). In a press release, the NRAI said the Chennai Chapter is aimed at facilitating investments from global brands into the city and enabling the local brands to go global.

Founded in 1982, NRAI is considered to be the voice of the Indian restaurant industry, representing five lakh restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), bars, cloud kitchens, and catering, collectively valued about ₹4.24 lakh crore.

NRAI Chennai Chapter

“The launch of NRAI Chennai Chapter is going to be a very progressive step to strengthen the restaurant fraternity in Chennai. Globally, the Food Services Industry was amongst the hardest hit by Covid-19, with India being no exception. I am glad that through this Chapter, the Chennai Restaurant Fraternity will get the required support and guidance,” Thiaga Rajan said.

The NRAI said its Chennai Chapter currently has about 500 members and intends to have 2,000 members on board in a year’s time and later, expand to other parts of Tamil Nadu. As per NRAI’s India Food Services Report 2019, the organised market share of restaurants in Chennai is ₹9,266 crore, out of which standalone restaurants market account for ₹5,730 crore and chain restaurants at ₹3,536 crore.

“As an Association, we hope to be the voice and focal point to coordinate groundwork and actions pertaining to Government issues, regulations and representations, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, experience, and passing of information related to various essential compliances/requirements by conducting seminars and knowledge sessions with the industry experts,” said Japtej Singh Ahluwalia, Chapter Head, NRAI Chennai Chapter.