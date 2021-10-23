News

FinMin revokes anti-dumping duty on Polytetrafluoroethylene imports from South Korea, Russia

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2021

Also removes anti-dumping duty on phenol imports from EU, South Korea and Singapore

The Finance Ministry has removed anti-dumping duty on Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) imports from South Korea and Russia.

It has also revoked anti-dumping duty on phenol imports from the European Union, South Korea and Singapore.

Deepak Phenolics Ltd and Hindustan Organics Chemical Ltd had filed the petition seeking sunset review of the anti-dumping duty imposed of phenol originating in or exported from European Union, South Korea and Singapore.

Phenol is used in phenol formaldehyde resins, laminates, plywoods, particle boards, Bisphenol A and pharmaceuticals.

In the case of PTFE, Gujarat Fluorochemicals had filed the petition seeking fourth sunset review investigations on imports from South Korea and Russia.

The anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia is to lapse on November 30.

It maybe recalled that the Finance Ministry had in June 2016 levied a definitive anti-dumping duty of ₹739.77 per tonne on PTFE imports from Russia for five years.

This duty was to lapse on June 5 this year, but extended to October 31 after the initiation of 4th Sunset review investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in February this year for continued imposition of anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia. This duty was again extended by one more month to November 30.

PTFE is primarily used in electrical, electronic, mechanical and chemical industries for its unique characteristics such as chemical inertness, electrical and thermal insulation and outstanding electrical properties over wide frequency range.

Published on October 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like