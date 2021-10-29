‘Fintech has the potential of becoming a major employment generator in TN’

Fintech has the potential of becoming one of the major employment generators in Tamil Nadu over the next few years besides promoting ‘ease of living’ among citizens, said Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu — the State’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

Speaking at the Chennai Micro Experience of FinTech Festival India 2021-22, Kulkarni said that Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in the financial sector with Chennai being at the forefront of several financial innovations and initiatives.

Pillars of fintech ecosystem

With four well-established pillars for the fintech ecosystem — domain knowledge in finance, data analytics & information technology, infrastructure, and diversified & inclusive markets, Tamil Nadu is poised to evolve into a global fintech hub. Right from creating a single-window channel to facilitate domestic and foreign investments, to promoting an enabling environment for fintechs and start-ups to flourish in the State, we are committed to extend all possible support, she added.

FinTech Festival India is organised by Constellar Exhibitions (a subsidiary of TEMASEK and Singapore Press Holdings which organises Singapore FinTech Festival) and supported by Niti Aayog and six Central government ministries.

The conferences are being supported by Union Ministries of Finance, Electronics & Information Technology, Small & Medium Enterprise, The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India and Startup India. It has also received support from the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

FinTech Festival India is being conducted in physical and digital format through 10 micro experience conferences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Guwahati, Chennai, Mumbai, Gift City (Ahmedabad) and Pune. The festival will end with a 3-day mega event in New Delhi from March 9-11, 2022.