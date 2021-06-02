Fintech start-up Boxop ties up with Mahindra Insurance for Covid treatment

Boxop, a Kerala-based start-up has tied up with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd (MIBL) to provide low-cost insurance protection for the Covid-19 treatment.

Boxop is providing this comprehensive service across the State through Akshaya Kendras and support from MIBL.

The company has introduced a Group Covid plan in which individual who is tested Covid positive will get a lumpsum benefit plan of ₹25,000, in which 24 hour of hospitalization is mandatory. Individuals can also avail other products like cashless treatment plans for all illnesses including Covid-19, at select hospitals (reimbursement plans at other hospitals) and an income replacement plan for in-patient hospitalisation for an amount of ₹1,000 per day (for maximum 30days in a year) across all Akshaya Kendras.

These plans can be availed only after 30 days of enrolment and customers of Boxop-Akshaya can get enrolled into these plans at all Akshaya centres.

Boxop is a fintech focussed start-up registered under Kerala Start-up Mission for customised financial and non-financial services to the public who are not serviced by banks and other financial entities.