At least ten people died in a fire that broke out in a garage in Male, the Maldivian capital city, early on Thursday, officials said.

The victims likely included workers from neighbouring countries, authorities said. “The Maldives Police Service is working to confirm their identities,” a top government official in Male told The Hindu.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said: “NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support.” It made no mention of the casualties.

NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male'. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support. — NDMA Maldives (@NDMAmv) November 10, 2022

More details are awaited from Maldivian authorities.