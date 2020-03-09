First Covid-19 case in Bangalore

A software engineer who returned here from the US recently has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

“Tests were done twice and on both the occasions it was confirmed that he had COVID-19,” he told reporters here.

The man had come from Austin in the US along with his wife and daughter on March 1. After going to a private hospital on noticing symptoms, he had voluntarily approached the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on March 8,” he said.