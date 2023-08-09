All Is Well, an AI-enabled integrated fitness tech platform, has raised $250,000 from Bharat Founders Fund and a group of angel investors, including Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande, Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, Pradeep Parameswaran of Uber Mobility, and a few others.

The company plans to use the funds to encompass new sports and to integrate wearable technology into its existing AI-based digital product. It will also file international patents for some of its IPs in the coming months, including All Is Well Fitness Score (AFS), which is an intuitive, 3D fitness score like a CIBIL score, for comparing and tracking overall sport-specific fitness.

Co-founded in October 2022 by Vaibhav Tandon and Badminton champion Aparna Popat, All Is Well offers AI-driven actionable insights and access to personalised physical, nutrition and mental training techniques that have been used by top cricketers and Olympic medalists.

Maanav Saagar, Partner, Bharat Founders Fund, said All Is Well’s approach of partnering with sports academies and integrating technology at a grass-root level paves the right path for them to build a product that can be used at scale.

All Is Well has established partnerships with prestigious academies like the Gary Kirsten Cricket India centers and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy to name a few.