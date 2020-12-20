FIU slaps Rs 96 lakh penalty against PayPal for violating India’s anti-money laundering processes

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
American online payment gateway giant PayPal has been imposed a Rs 96 lakh penalty by the FIU for alleged contravention of the anti-money laundering law and accused of “concealing” suspect financial transactions and abetting “disintegration” of India’s financial system.
PayPal, which began India operations in November 2017, said it was fully committed to follow due processes and is “carefully reviewing the matter“.
The company has also been charged with “defeating and frustrating” the tenets of public interest and the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which aims to keep the country’s financial system safe from economic crimes, terrorist financing and black money transactions.
Calling the contraventions as “deliberate and wilful”, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in a scathing 27-page order issued on December 17 held the company guilty on three broad counts, the fundamental being its failure to register itself as a “reporting entity” with the federal agency as mandated under the PMLA.
”...I, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 13(2)(d) of the PMLA, 2002 impose a total fine of Rs 96 lakh only on PayPal Payments Private Limited which will be commensurate with the violations committed by it,” the order issued by FIU Director Pankaj Kumar Mishra said.
It said that “there is ample evidence of the willful violation of the law and, therefore, PayPal cannot be let off with a penalty that should normally be imposed for minor violations“.
The order directs the company to pay the fine within 45 days and also register itself as a reporting entity with the FIU, appoint a principal officer and director for communication within a fortnight of the receipt of the order.
An appeal against the order can also be made before the Appellate Tribunal of the PMLA within 1.5 months.
A PayPal spokesperson told PTI that it “is fully committed to regulatory compliance.”
“We take our obligations seriously across 200 markets where our payments platform is present. We are carefully reviewing the matter and we cannot comment further at this point,” he said.
This is for the first time that the FIU, an agency under the Union finance ministry, has undertaken punitive action against an online payment system operating in the country like it has done against public, private and cooperative banks in the past for not following anti-money laundering procedures in keeping their financial channels clean.
As per the order accessed by PTI, the legal tussle between the FIU and PayPal began in March, 2018 when the latter asked the company to register as a reporting entity for keeping “record” of all transactions, reporting suspicious transactions and cross-border wire transfers to the FIU and for identifying beneficiaries of these funds.
The FIU analyses and shares these reports with various intelligence and investigative agencies for further action.
As per the order issued under section 13 of the PMLA, PayPal refused the FIU’s directive and hence a show cause notice was issued to it in September last year.
PayPal defended its action and cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines to state that it only operates as an Online Payment Gateway Service Provider (OPGSP) or a payment intermediary in India and is “not covered within the definition of a payment system operator or financial institution and in turn, not covered under the definition of a reporting entity under the PMLA“.
“Therefore, at this time, payment intermediaries, such as PayPal, are not required to register as such with the FIU-India,” it said in its reply to the agency.
PayPal also stated that it has “submitted” to the RBI its decision to cease domestic payment aggregator business in India before June next year.
The FIU, however, rejected its claims and said PayPal was very much involved in handling of funds in India, is a “finanical institution” and hence qualifies to be a reporting entity under the PMLA.
“The business model offered by PayPal clearly indicated that it not only acts as an intermediary but actively undertakes money transfer operations...
“PayPal undertakes to settle an online transaction by moving money from the customer’s account (issuing bank) to the merchant account, which ultimately transmits funds to the merchant’s bank account (acquiring bank) when the transaction is finalised,” the order said.
It added, “By virtue of enabling payment system for its users by way of credit card, debit card, money transfer operations, PayPal is functioning as a payment system operator and is therefore deemed to be a reporting entity...”
The order said while the company “defies” the process in India, its parent company in the US - PayPal Inc. - reports suspicious transactions to the American FIU and also to similar agencies in Australia and the UK.
Sharing of suspicious transaction reports by PayPal was “crucial” in enabling FIU to share such information with Indian law enforcement agencies and by refusing to register it was “not only concealing suspect financial transactions but is also abetting in the disintegration of India’s financial system” and posing “enhanced risk to the financial system of India”, the order said.
It noted that if PayPal’s contention was accepted, the objective of the anti-money laundering law would be rendered “redundant” and other such entities “will find some reason to technically escape being categorised as one (reporting entity) and frustrate the very purpose and object of the PMLA”.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...