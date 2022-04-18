hamburger

Five workers die in a fish processing factory at Mangaluru SEZ

BL Mangaluru Bureau | Mangaluru, April 18 | Updated on: Apr 18, 2022
The fish processing factory where the mishap occurred on Sunday evening

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner said that one labour collapsed while working in the fish waste storage tank in the factory on Sunday evening

Five workers died in a mishap that happened at a fish processing factory located in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone on late Sunday evening.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar, said that one labour collapsed while working in the fish waste storage tank in the factory on Sunday evening. Following this, seven other workers in the factory went to help him.

Two of those who went to rescue the labour also died during the rescue efforts. Two others died in the hospital on Monday morning. Three other workers, who are admitted to the hospital, are in the intensive care unit, he said.

Bajpe Police station, which comes under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, has registered a case in this matter. Police have taken four people into custody for further investigation.

