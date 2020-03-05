Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s wife accuses him of dowry harassment; files FIR

Cloudwalker Burst TV Soundbar: Powerful and pleasing
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Priya Bansal, wife of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, has filed a dowry harassment case against the 38-year-old billionaire, as per media reports.
The complaint lodged at Koramangala police station in Bengaluru on February 28 named Sachin Bansal, his father Sat Prakash Agarwal, brother Nitin Bansal, and mother Kiran Bansal, for allegedly tormenting Priya over dowry and demanding gifts at the time of the wedding.
Priya mentioned in her First Information Report (FIR) that her father had spent around Rs 50 lakh on the wedding and had given Sachin 11 lakh in hand instead of a car. She also stated that her husband along with her in-laws asked her to transfer properties in her name to him. When she refused to do that, they harassed her. The complainant also alleged that she was physically and sexually assaulted by the accused.
The complainant stated in the FIR: “Post-wedding, it was decided that I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for dowry. When my sister Radhika Goyal was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry, according to multiple media reports.
The police will likely call Sachin Bansal for further investigation.
The case has been registered under 498(a) (husband's family inflicting cruelty and driving victim to suicide or cause grave injury ) and 314 DP act," Livemint reported.
