FM announces ₹1.7 lakh crore stimulus package to fight Coronavirus

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a massive ₹1.7 lakh crore economic package that will be implemented with immediate effect. The cash doles will be from April 1.
FM announced ₹50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers who are at the forefront of dealing with coronavirus pandemic.
Sitharaman said the government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of 21-day countrywide lock-down to prevent spread of the virus.
Around 80 crore poor people will to get five kg wheat or rice and one kg of preferred pulse for the next three months, announces Finance Minister.
Government to front-load ₹2,000 paid to farmers in first week of April, under the existing PM Kishan Yojana to benefit 8.69 crore farmers.
FM also announced an increase in MNREGA wage to ₹202 a day from ₹182 to benefit five crore families.
An ex-gratia of ₹1,000 to three crore poor senior citizen, poor widows and poor disabled.
About 20 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders will get ₹500 per month for next three months to help them run their households, said FM.
Ujjwala beneficiaries will get free cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in next three months to benefit 8.3 crore BPL families.
FM also announced a collateral-free loan doubled to ₹20 lakh to 63 lakh women self-help groups, which will impact seven crore households.
Government will also pay employee, employer contribution to PF for three months for establishment with 90 per cent of staff with ₹15,000 wage, FM announced.
Workers to be allowed to draw non-refundable advance of 75 per cent from credit in PF account or three months salary, whichever is lower, FM said.
