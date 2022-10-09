New Delhi, October 8

Rubbing shoulders with the common man, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 8 took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables.

During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at the Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents, and also bought kitchen items.

She also inaugurated 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.