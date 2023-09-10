Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.