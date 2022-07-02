Follow your heart, vote for Yashwant Sinha: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the MPs and MLAs in different parts of the country to follow their heart (atma prabhodh) and cast their vote in favour of Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, he asked them to compare the two candidates and vote for a candidate, who was the best. “An advocate, a burecrat and a former Finance and External Affairs Minister, Sinha is a tall politician,” he said.

“This is the beginning of a fight for a new India,” he said.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi Government has failed on all fronts, making people from all walks of life to suffer.

Alleging that Narendra Modi was acting as a salesman for a few businesses, the TRS President said the rupee value had fallen steeply.

“The country’s ranking has fallen in all the global indices. In Human Development Index, unemployment, press freedom and hunger index, our rank has fallen after Modi assumed power,” he said.

“The Modi Government engineered defections and felled nine State Governments,” he said.

“China, which used to be way behind us, now boasts of $16 trillion economy. We are just $3.1 trillion. When will you reach $5 trillion?r,” he asked

The BJP promised to bring black money from foreign banks but the amount of black money has doubled, he said.

The TRS President alleged that the democracy and Federal spirit were being demolished.

Publicity war

Meanwhile, the TRS and the BJP launch a publicity war in Hyderabad, dotting all the vantage points on the road and Metros with a large number of posters, banners and hoardings promoting the Yashwant Sinha’s visit and National Executive meeting respectively.