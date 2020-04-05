‘Food processing ministry engaging with key departments to resolve issues faced by sector’

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries said it is engaging with all the key departments to help resolve issues raised by the processed food industry during the lockdown.
Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, held a video-conference with industry associations including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHDCCI, on Saturday to seek suggestions on government interventions required to support the industry.
"The Ministry said the Grievance Cell formed to resolve the micro issues faced by the industry and facilitate supply chain and logistics management for availability of food and medicines, had resolved 50 per cent of about 348 queries received , while the rest were in the pipeline," an official statement added.
"The Union Minister invited suggestions from industry leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the food processing industry once the lockdown is lifted. The industry raised concerns including the need for labourers to return; they suggested that special trains may be needed for that; industry further raised the issue of immediate liquidity crunch and that working capital was needed to procure agri-produce, among others," the official statement added.
