Fragrances and flavours association comes out with a reference list of over 9,000 ‘safe’ ingredients

The Fragrances and Flavours Association of India (FAFAI) has come up with a reference list of more than 9,000 ingredients used and generally considered safe that are used in making a wide range of fragrance- and flavour-based.

This is the first edition of Indian Fragrances and Flavours Reference List of Ingredients which will become a standard document and reference book for the industry.

As people are becoming more conscious about the products they consume in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, FAFAI has taken steps to ensure only ingredients that are considered safe in their products for domestic consumption as well as for exports are used.

The first edition of list of this Reference List is available the FAFAI Website for free download.

This one-of-its-kind initiative by FAFAI has been received appreciations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rishabh C Kothari, President, Fragrances and Flavours Association of India, said, “The interests of consumers as well as the need for transparency and clarity has motivated us to present this first edition of reference list, a first-of-its-kind compilation in India.”

Considered as an ancillary industry to FMCG, food processing and pharma industries, the fragrances and flavours industry, there are over 1,000 small, medium, and large size enterprises operating in this segment. A significant part of the ingredients come from extracts of natural plants while the bulk is aroma chemicals and synthetics.

Kothari said, “ We are grateful to Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman, PCD 18, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), for his iguidance and Shakti Vinay Shukla and his entire team at the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), who have partnered with us in this endeavour”.

“The industry’s efforts to compile the list of safe ingredients are in sync with the Government of India’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat and we are committed to do whatever is required to further supporting the government’s endeavour to make India self-reliant.”