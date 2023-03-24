In a bid to check on adulteration, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food safety authorities of States and Union Territories to intensify surveillance of milk and milk products especially during festival season and maintain strict vigil on milk chilling units among other measures.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, “To check on the problem of milk adulteration in the country, the FSSAI has advised the food safety authorities in States/ UTs to maintain a strict vigil on milk chilling units, intensify surveillance during festive seasons, follow a policy of periodic transfers in respect of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) and generate local intelligence regarding the malpractices and strengthen testing and enforcement infrastructure.”

Global standards

Stating that FSSAI has set “internationally-benchmarked” standards and practices for milk and milk products, the Ministry added that the implementation and enforcement of these standards lies with the State and UT governments.

“Regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection and sampling of food products from all sources-manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, transporters, retail markets etc,,.... are carried out by FSOs of States/UTs and in cases of non-compliance, penal action is taken against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) as per the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations,” it stated.

Financial support

The Ministry said FSSAI has also signed MoUs with States and UTs to extend technical and financial support in order to address any gaps in the food ecosystem and to ensure pooling of technical knowledge. “ FSSAI has extended financial support to States/UTs under a Central Sector Scheme for strengthening of food testing infrastructure. FSSAI has regularly urged States/UTs to carry out targeted enforcement and surveillance drives to check adulteration in food products. For on the spot testing of adulterants in milk and milk products particularly in remote areas, mobile food testing laboratories equipped with rapid milk analyser have been provided to the States/UTs,” it added in its reply.

The food safety authority has also set up the Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) ecosystem for widespread and effective delivery of food safety training to food businesses including dairy businesses across the value chain.