As the G20 Summit approaches, Delhiites are exploring travel destinations within driving distance. The national Capital’s closure between September 8 and September 10 for the Summit has led to a noticeable increase in bookings for weekend getaways. Domestic airlines, hotels, and short-haul outbound destinations are reaping the benefits.

Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel, said: “The closure of schools and businesses during the G20 Summit in Delhi has resulted in a surge in demand for short breaks.”

Thomas Cook’s data reveals a substantial 30-40 per cent surge in demand for drivable locations.

Booking.com has witnessed an increase in search for accommodations across destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Agra, and Amritsar, and is expecting demand to further pick up closer to the dates.

Overall, industry players have said that destinations such as Sawai Madhopur, Manesar, Amritsar, Vrindavan, Agra, Udaipur, and Jaipur are amongst the most popular searches. Even Rishikesh and Corbett National Park witnessed traction, though the plains are the first choice over hill-stations. Other popular desitnations include Goa, Port Blair, Chandigarh, and Kochi.

In addition to demand for domestic travel, short-haul outbound destinations have emerged strong, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Oman.

Air Fares and Hotel Rates

Sabina Chopra, COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra Online Ltd, said airfare hikes have been limited due to customers booking destinations within driving distance, just 4-5 days before their trips. However, Thomas Cook has reported a marginal 5-10 per cent increase in airfares for September holiday destinations.

Rastogi of Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC, said, given the supply-side constraints during this period, there is a 20-50 per cent increase in airfares to and from Delhi to metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and tier 2-3 cities.

The hotel industry is also experiencing a positive trend, with HVS Anarock reporting RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) in July at Rs 3,965, 16 per cent above pre-Covid levels and 11 per cent higher than in July 2022. It said: “Hotels are maintaining rates 8-10 per cent higher than the previous year, despite the ongoing monsoon season affecting Q2FY24 (Jul-Sep period).”

The second-half of FY24 holds promise, with anticipated demand from events such as the G20 Summit, Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup, weddings, and international tourists.

With an estimated 73,000 domestic and 30,000 international air arrivals, Delhi’s skies are bustling.

RateGain’s Adara data reflects a 63 per cent year-on-year rise in international flight arrivals at IGI Airport for business purposes. According to RateGain data, Delhi is witnessing an extraordinary travel demand trend, with the demand index soaring over 87, which is 40 per cent higher than usual.

An official statement from Delhi airport said: “Approximately 80 arrivals and departures may be affected due to these cancellations.”

