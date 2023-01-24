Nostra (formerly Glance Gaming), a division of consumer technology company Glance, announced it has crossed 75 million monthly active users for online gaming through Glance lock screen.

Of these users, 25 million are active monthly on live game streaming and esports tournaments. By 2024, Nostra aims to reach 200 million monthly active users globally by expanding to new device surfaces.

It aims to develop a single destination for gaming globally where users can discover, play and watch games, and connect and compete with fellow gamers. It aims to offer interactive and experiential formats.

Nostra plans to introduce 600 new games spanning 15 categories across instant and Android games, taking its total number of titles to over 1,000. The instant games on the platform can be played without downloads, right on the lock screen.

“Glance is fully committed to its role in the growth of the gaming industry and Nostra is a huge part of this vision. We aim to reach over 200 million monthly active users in the next two years on the back of the Glance lock screen and several other device partnerships,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President and COO of Glance.

Nostra plans more daily streams, tournaments, and partnerships with leading esports organisers. It intends to launch owned digital properties that offer aspiring players opportunities to be discovered by pro teams globally.

To offer more games and formats on lock screen, Nostra aims to launch a one-stop integrated suite that can aid top developers and studios worldwide to go beyond game discovery for users and achieve scale, contextual engagement, and increased monetisation.