Gandhian values remain relevant not only for India, but for the entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said that Mahatma Gandhi is a global icon revered across continents, and he showed everyone the path to communal unity, removal of untouchability and upliftment of women.
In a message on the eve of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, he said that it is a special occasion for everyone to rededicate to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. Kovind said Satya, Ahimsa and Sarvodaya formed the bedrock of Gandhi’s numerous messages to humanity.
“Gandhiji is a global icon revered across continents. United Nations has marked Gandhi Jayanti as ‘The International Day of Non-Violence’ Gandhian values and many of his methods remain relevant not only for India but for the entire world,” he said.
The president said Gandhi’s vision and action encompassed almost every facet of individual and collective life and he showed everyone the path to communal unity, removal of untouchability, upliftment of women, education, sanitation, preserving the environment and water.
He said by taking up the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ as a movement, the people of India have paid homage to the Father of the Nation. “Our nation’s emphasis on inclusive growth, transparency and honesty in public life, healthcare support to the poor, support to the farmers and effective utilisation of water resources is in keeping with the thoughts of Gandhi Ji. Let us resolve to strengthen the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi,” Kovind said.
