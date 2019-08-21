German-Indian Business Forum to be held from Sept 16-18

Political decision-makers and the manufacturing industry will meet from September 16 to 18 to discuss concepts and ideas of sustainable industrial production at the fourth German-Indian Business Forum.

As digitalisation unfolds across industries, giving rise to Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it opens up opportunities to find solutions for environment-friendly and socially sustainable production, thus being able to respond to the major challenge facing our world – climate protection, according to a statement from the German India Business Forum.

Stakeholders would discuss economic cooperation between the largest economy of the EU and the Indian sub-continent. The business forum would also discuss issues such as digitisation, industry 4.0, innovation, sustainability, artificial intelligence as well as information and exchange of best practices concerning company start-ups in India and Germany, the statement said.

Some of the speakers at the forum would include Vivek Bhatia, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Industries India; Hermann Mühleck, Head of the India Competence Center of Ernst & Young GmbH; and Georg Sparschuh, CEO of Schott Glass India.

The German-Indian Business Forum is an event organised in partnership with the German-Indian Association, the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and its Promotion Agency, Invest in Bavaria, the Indian Embassy and Munich.