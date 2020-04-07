Gig workers help States to fight against Covid-19: Ola Mobility Institute report

Gig workers deployed by companies such as Ola, Flipkart, Uber, Bounce, Amazon, Zomato and Grofers are helping various state government to provide essential services to combat Covid-19, according to a report by Ola Mobility Institute (OMI).

The policy research and social innovation think-tank in its report ‘Leveraging and Protecting the Gig Economy against Covid-19 – Measures by Gig Economy and Governments around the World’ says that gig workers around the world from ride-hailing to delivery and professional services have stepped up their efforts to ensure minimal disruption to life for the public.

Carson Dalton, Senior Director, Ola Mobility Institute said, “Covid-19 is an unprecedented crisis of our time. Under these extraordinary circumstances, gig workers and platform companies are adapting quickly and leveraging their workforce to ensure transportation services, delivery of essential commodities and medicines are available to the most vulnerable populations.”

He further added, “Social Partnerships and agility of platform companies are helping people tide over this crisis.”

For example, drivers of Ola recently helped in moving senior citizens and patients requiring medical help in the Hubballi-Dharwad area in Karnataka. Similarly, Uber partnered the National Health Authority (NHA) to offer free UberMedic rides to healthcare workers in select locations in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna.

The Ola Mobility report calls for a collective effort to strengthen social partnership with platform companies to fast-track the recovery process from the ongoing crisis.

“Gig workers and platforms must be leveraged to manage the crisis, fast-track recovery and build resilience. Such collaborations between governments and businesses - i.e. ‘Social Partnerships’ - are crucial and are underway,” the report said.