Gleneagles Global Health City launches GPS-enabled emergency ambulance tracker ‘mSirenPilot’

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a quaternary multi-specialty healthcare centre in Chennai, today announced the launch of mSirenPilot, a GPS-enabled emergency ambulance tracker for the city traffic police.

According to a press release by the healthcare provider, mSirenPilot enables police to track the ambulance and ensure traffic clearance, making ambulance movement easier and faster.

“This advanced technology has the potential to assist hospitals and traffic police to monitor the movement of ambulances while transporting patients. mSirenPilot also offers a free mobile app powered by the world’s first ‘Smart Siren Technology’, which enables road drivers and traffic police to proactively create a ‘green corridor’ and assist emergency ambulances in moving faster,” it added.

The app was launched by Kollywood actor Yogi Babu in the presence of Alok Khullar, CEO, and Sriram R, HOD & Senior Consultant-Department of Accident & Emergency from Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.

“Every year, countless lives are lost because of delay in definitive treatment within the ‘golden hour’. With the launch of the mSirenPilot, support is extended to patients to interact with the hospital’s emergency response team more efficiently and effectively for better outcomes,” said Khullar.