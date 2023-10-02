Zoho, the Chennai/US based software as a service provider, saw a fairly pronounced slow down in growth in September across countries and across products., its co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said in a social media post in X (Twitter).

Given the geographically and product-wise diversified nature of our revenue streams, I suspect the global economy is taking a turn for the worse. Caution ahead, he said in the post.

