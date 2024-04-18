GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has won the ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2024’ award by Skytrax.

The award was announced at a ceremony held on April 17 at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. Hyderabad Airport emerged as the number one airport among all participating airports in India and South Asia.

The award is based on the result of thorough audits and evaluations that analyse a wide range of factors. These include the combined quality of staff service (attitude, friendliness, efficiency) delivered across front-line positions at an airport. It includes all customer-facing staff working for customer help and information counters, immigration and security staff, shops, and food & beverage outlets, according to a release.

Skytrax is a global air transport rating organisation, having evaluated airports and airlines worldwide since 1989. It assigns star ratings from 1 to 5 stars based on diverse assessments that significantly impact the passenger experience.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit