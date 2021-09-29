GMR Varalakshmi Foundation partners with NILD to aid physically challenged people

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of GMR Group, has organised special camps to distribute aids and appliances to 400 physically challenged persons of Telangana.

These camps are being organised in coordination with the National Institute of Locomotor Disability (NILD) at three places — Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Shamshabad of Telangana during September 26–29.

Disability assessment camps

NILD, Kolkata is an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Its mission is to conduct disability assessment camps in different parts of the country and provide the required aids and appliances, free of cost, to persons with disabilities.

GMRVF has partnered with NILD and organised such assessment camps and distribution of aids and appliances in its project locations for two years. As part of this initiative, GMRVF will mobilise the beneficiaries to the camps from its project locations which will be held on its premises. It will also provide all the logistic support and other arrangements for this program.

Covid disruption

In 2019–20, NILD had conducted disability assessment camps to identify needy beneficiaries in four of its project locations in Telangana — Suryapet, Choutuppal, Toopran, Shamshabad. A total of 400 beneficiaries with disabilities were identified from these locations. However, due to the pandemic, this distribution activity had been suspended.

With the Covid situation now largely under control, the program has recommenced. The aids and appliances given to the PWDs include wheelchairs, hand propelled tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids, crutches, walking sticks, foldable walkers etc.

PKSV Sagar, CEO, GMRVF, said, “We are delighted to partner with NILD in this humanitarian cause and are happy to extend our help and support to the physically challenged. GMRVF has always been in the forefront when it comes to serving the needy. We hope this distribution of aids and appliances will help them go about their daily chores with ease without having to depend on others.”