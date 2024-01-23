The Advertising Agencies’ Association of India (AAAI) and the Advertising Club on Tuesday announced that the 17th edition of the Goafest will he held from May 29-31.

Drawing over 2,000 industry professionals annually, Goafest has established itself as the definitive festival for the advertising and marketing industry. To be held at the Grand Hyatt, the three-day festival will host the Abby One Show Awards.

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies’ Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia said: “Goafest has firmly established itself as the pinnacle of creative celebrations in South Asia, uniting the foremost talents in the creative and marketing realms. Our goal is to offer our industry peers an immersive experience over three days filled with learning, meaningful engagement, interactivity, and curiosity.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club added, “Every year, The ABBY One Show Awards at Goafest stand as a testament to the biggest and most prestigious awards in the Indian advertising industry, celebrating innovative and ground-breaking ideas. Once again, I invite the brilliant minds of Indian advertising to join the celebrations and embark on an exciting journey at Goafest 2024, where creativity takes the spotlight.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson of Goafest 2024, emphasised the evolution and innovation of the festival, stating, “Persistently, Goafest has progressed and pioneered, solidifying its status as the foremost advertising festival in India. From insightful knowledge-sharing sessions, to featuring distinguished speakers, we are confident in welcoming global guests who will significantly contribute to the industry, particularly benefitting younger professionals. I would also like to mention that Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media, has very kindly agreed to join me as Co-Chair and contribute immensely to take this event to greater heights.”