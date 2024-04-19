New Delhi

The organisers of the Goafest have decided to relocate the venue of the coveted event to Mumbai this year due to the Lok Sabha elections. The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Advertising Club (TAC) announced on Friday that they have taken a collective decision to host Goafest 2024 and ABBY Awards in Mumbai.

The 17th edition of the festival will take place from May 29-31 at Westin Powai, Mumbai, the statement added.

Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “We’re excited to announce that Goafest is happening in Mumbai this year, despite a few logistical challenges. Our collective decision reflects our unwavering commitment to this esteemed event, which has evolved into a cornerstone platform for shaping the future of our industry.”

“It’s become a vital platform for industry, becoming a nexus where industry leaders converge to explore, innovate, and chart the course for a progressive journey. We’re committed to maximizing participation, curating insightful sessions, and ensuring attendees leave with invaluable knowledge,” he added.

Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO, Havas India, South East and North Asia, said, “The ABBYs has always been a platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the advertising and marketing industry. We look forward to honoring the best work of 2023 at the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 this May, in Mumbai.”

