Goat-headed Yogini, an 10th-century idol discovered in England, brought back to India

Prathiksha V | Updated on: Jan 15, 2022
The goat-headed Yogini sculpture was illegally removed from a temple in Lokhari, Uttar Pradesh in the 1980’s

The recovery and repatriation of an Indian idol was announced by the High Commission of India.

The goat-headed Yogini sculpture was illegally removed from a temple in Lokhari, Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, and was sent back to India on Makar Sankranti

According to a release by the High Commission of India London , the sculpture is of a goat-headed Yogini. The goat-headed Yogini was brought back to India on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti

“Yoginis are powerful female divinities with a Tantric mode of worship. The goat-headed Yogini is now being repatriated to India and the sculpture originally belongs to a group of stone deities who are carved in sandstones”, as per the release. “The goat-headed Yogini sculpture will be dispatched to the Archeological Survey of India, New Delhi”, the release added. 

The sculpture has been discovered in a garden in England. The goat-headed Yogini went missing from India in the 1980s and, as per the release, the sculpture had briefly surfaced in the art market in London in 1988. 

Similarly, in 2013 a buffalo-headed sculpture, Vrishanana Yogini has been recovered and repatriated by the Embassy of India, Paris in 2013 and was sent to National Museum, New Delhi in 2013. 

Published on January 15, 2022

