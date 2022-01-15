Goat-headed Yogini, an 10th-century idol discovered in England, brought back to India

The recovery and repatriation of an Indian idol was announced by the High Commission of India.
The goat-headed Yogini sculpture was illegally removed from a temple in Lokhari, Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, and was sent back to India on Makar Sankranti.
According to a release by the High Commission of India London , the sculpture is of a goat-headed Yogini. The goat-headed Yogini was brought back to India on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti
“Yoginis are powerful female divinities with a Tantric mode of worship. The goat-headed Yogini is now being repatriated to India and the sculpture originally belongs to a group of stone deities who are carved in sandstones”, as per the release. “The goat-headed Yogini sculpture will be dispatched to the Archeological Survey of India, New Delhi”, the release added.
The sculpture has been discovered in a garden in England. The goat-headed Yogini went missing from India in the 1980s and, as per the release, the sculpture had briefly surfaced in the art market in London in 1988.
Similarly, in 2013 a buffalo-headed sculpture, Vrishanana Yogini has been recovered and repatriated by the Embassy of India, Paris in 2013 and was sent to National Museum, New Delhi in 2013.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.