Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day with animated video

Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2022 with a special Doodle today. The Doodle is illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer.

The Doodle features an animated slideshow showcasing women in diverse roles in society.

The user has to click on the play button to experience the Google Doodle. An illustration of the earth will direct the user to the first slide where a working woman is also taking care of her child. The Doodle also features women practicing various other professions such as surgeon and entrepreneur.

"Each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google said in a statement on its Google Doodle page.

"The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities, and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them," Thoka Maer said, sharing her thoughts behind the making of the Doodle.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to acknowledge and appreciate their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements worldwide. The UN theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow."