Google fixes issue that caused app crashes for Android users

Google has fixed an issue that had led to Android users experiencing non-stop app crashes on Tuesday.
Some Android users began facing issues with apps like Gmail crashing early Tuesday morning. The problem lasted for nearly eight hours. The app crashes were caused by a system component called Android WebView powered by Chrome that allows Android apps to display web content.
While many users were finding a workaround by removing the WebView update and restarting their phones to resolve the issue, Google has issued a fix for the same.
The problem with Gmail has been resolved, the tech giant said in a message posted to the official Google Workspace status dashboard.
Users can now update the Android System WebView to version 89.0.4389.105 and Google Chrome to the latest version via Google Play to resolve the issue.
They can search for Android System WebView on the Play Store app, select the "Update" option and repeat these steps for Google Chrome.
Users had taken to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit on Tuesday to report issues with their apps. DownDetector, a service that tracks internet outage recorded over 1000 reports related to Gmail along on Tuesday morning.
Google had first acknowledged the issue at 4:30 am IST on Tuesday.
“We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Affected users are reporting the Gmail app on Android crashes,” it had posted on the official Google Workspace status page.
It had then recommended users use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app.
