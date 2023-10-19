In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, tech giant Google on Thursday said it will start making the latest Pixel series of premium smartphones in India and intends to start manufacturing with Pixel 8 “very soon”.

The first of India-made devices are expected to roll out in 2024 and the company is partnering with international and domestic manufacturers in India to produce Pixel smartphones locally, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice-President of Devices and Services, Google, said at Google for India event held here.

Google will be the latest tech company to join the bandwagon after Apple, which has already started rolling out ‘Made in India’ iPhones from here.

“When we set out with our hardware business, we committed to building and investing for the long run, and our plan to manufacture in India is an early step in the long journey of expanding our device production capacity and helping meet the country’s growing demand for Pixel smartphones,” said Osterloh.

He acknowledged India being a priority for Pixel smartphones, noting the significant momentum for Pixel in the country over the past several years. This announcement is an early step on Google’s journey toward expanding its device production capacity and helping meet the country’s growing demand for Pixel.

“We’re humbled at how India has embraced our consistent smartphone innovations, and continue to receive heartening feedback from our partners and our growing Team Pixel family. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months,” Osterloh added.